An amber weather warning is in place until 8am this morning (March 10) but the cold snap is set to continue and snow is set to cause traffic and travel chaos across Yorkshire throughout the rest of the day and into the weekend.
The storm, which has been named Storm Larisa by the French weather service, is set to bring “treacherous conditions” with 50mph winds and up to 40cm of snow forecast in some areas.
The Met Office has issued three amber warnings for northern England, the Midlands, North Wales and Northern Ireland, where “significant disruption” to transport and power supplies is expected.
Three yellow warnings for snow also cover much of the rest of the nation, with the exception of southern England and western Scotland.
Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: “Storm Larisa, which Meteo France have named, is the same low pressure system that is bringing us the bands of rain. But essentially, we’re on the northern side of the low pressure system and it’s the southern side of that low pressure system that is going to be bringing particularly strong winds to parts of France.
“So that did originate out in the Atlantic and then it tracked its way eastward towards us, and the weather fronts that are swirling around that low pressure system have then been pushing into the cold air that has been in places across the UK and allowing that rain to start falling as snow across several areas.”
Meanwhile, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said the worst of the weather is expected in north-west Wales and northern England, where “gusts of easily 50mph” are on a collision course with “30 to 40cm of snow”.
Follow the latest updates below.
Snow in Yorkshire - live updates
These incredible pictures were taken by our business reporter Lizzie Murphy in Leeds. The first two pictures are Chapel Allerton Park. The third one is her 10-year-old walking down Gledhow Valley Road at the bottom of the park. Just stunning!
Here’s some advice from Leeds Bradford Airport on what you should do if you’re travelling during the snowy weather.
There were some delays yesterday and it is expected to continue into the weekend
Speaking of the M62, if you need to travel today - and only head out if you really need to - here’s how you can see what the traffic is like on Yorkshire’s motorways.
You have already been sending in your pictures of Yorkshire looking incredible in the snow.
Here’s a selection taken by one of our readers while walking the dog at Ogden Reservoir
It’s looking grim on the M62 as cars stuck in traffic allow the snow to stick on the motorway carriageway.
One Twitter user says he’s been stuck for six hours!
The A616 is closed in both directions between the A628 (Woodhead Pass) and the A6102 (Stocksbridge) due to a tree that has fallen into the road.
South Yorkshire Police are in attendance. Traffic is being diverted via local roads by emergency services at the scene
Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes.