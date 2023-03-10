Yorkshire has woken up to a blanket of snow after the white stuff fell for hours across the region yesterday and into the night.

An amber weather warning is in place until 8am this morning (March 10) but the cold snap is set to continue and snow is set to cause traffic and travel chaos across Yorkshire throughout the rest of the day and into the weekend.

The storm, which has been named Storm Larisa by the French weather service, is set to bring “treacherous conditions” with 50mph winds and up to 40cm of snow forecast in some areas.

The Met Office has issued three amber warnings for northern England, the Midlands, North Wales and Northern Ireland, where “significant disruption” to transport and power supplies is expected.

There has been heavy snow overnight

Three yellow warnings for snow also cover much of the rest of the nation, with the exception of southern England and western Scotland.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: “Storm Larisa, which Meteo France have named, is the same low pressure system that is bringing us the bands of rain. But essentially, we’re on the northern side of the low pressure system and it’s the southern side of that low pressure system that is going to be bringing particularly strong winds to parts of France.

“So that did originate out in the Atlantic and then it tracked its way eastward towards us, and the weather fronts that are swirling around that low pressure system have then been pushing into the cold air that has been in places across the UK and allowing that rain to start falling as snow across several areas.”

Meanwhile, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said the worst of the weather is expected in north-west Wales and northern England, where “gusts of easily 50mph” are on a collision course with “30 to 40cm of snow”.

