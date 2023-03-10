An amber weather warning is in place until 8am this morning (March 10) but the cold snap is set to continue and snow is set to cause traffic and travel chaos across Yorkshire throughout the rest of the day and into the weekend.
The storm, which has been named Storm Larisa by the French weather service, is set to bring “treacherous conditions” with 50mph winds and up to 40cm of snow forecast in some areas.
The Met Office has issued three amber warnings for northern England, the Midlands, North Wales and Northern Ireland, where “significant disruption” to transport and power supplies is expected.
Three yellow warnings for snow also cover much of the rest of the nation, with the exception of southern England and western Scotland.
Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: “Storm Larisa, which Meteo France have named, is the same low pressure system that is bringing us the bands of rain. But essentially, we’re on the northern side of the low pressure system and it’s the southern side of that low pressure system that is going to be bringing particularly strong winds to parts of France.
“So that did originate out in the Atlantic and then it tracked its way eastward towards us, and the weather fronts that are swirling around that low pressure system have then been pushing into the cold air that has been in places across the UK and allowing that rain to start falling as snow across several areas.”
Meanwhile, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said the worst of the weather is expected in north-west Wales and northern England, where “gusts of easily 50mph” are on a collision course with “30 to 40cm of snow”.
Snow in Yorkshire - live updates
Northern Powergrid said it is starting to see the impact of the cold weather across its network.
A statement said: “The weather front bringing heavy snowfall started to hit the region throughout yesterday with fault levels across our region now above business-as-usual levels. If the current forecast holds true, this is expected to continue, so we remain on full alert.
“We’ve seen an impact to around 7,000 customers, with the major impact across our West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire regions. We are still seeing more damage as the storm passes through the region.
“Our teams responded quickly and have already made progress in restoring supplies. There are road closures in the worst affected areas due to the snow and therefore it may take us a little longer than usual to get everyone reconnected. We will be working through all remaining incidents where it is accessible and safe to do so to reconnect as many customers as possible.
“At present, for customers impacted, we’re hopeful that the majority of customers will have their power restored today, however this will rely on our teams being able to get to where they need to be.”
The first snowman of the day has been sent in to us by Karis Welch. Looks like a lot of fun!
A statement from Leeds Council said: “Council staff are working hard once again today to keep Leeds ticking over as heavy snowfall continues to cause problems for communities across much of West Yorkshire and the rest of the North.
“Leeds City Council’s gritting teams were on the road throughout the night, treating and ploughing all main routes, many of which are now reported to be either clear or clearing. Gritting was also carried out early yesterday evening, amid a Met Office amber level snow warning that is due to remain in force until midday today.
“Today’s bin collections are likely to be badly affected by the weather, with plans being put in place to revisit – where possible – missed streets over the weekend and potentially into Monday.
“Dozens of schools in Leeds have been closed for the day, while others will be opening late. Full details of the affected sites can be found here.
“The council is aiming to open as many of its community hubs as possible today, although arrangements will vary from site to site depending on weather conditions and staff availability. People planning to visit a hub are advised to check on the situation at their intended destination before setting out. Contact information can be found here.
“The council would like to thank all of its staff and those working at partner organisations for their efforts during the difficult conditions. Residents are also thanked for their patience and understanding as teams endeavour to keep frontline services operating as close to normal as possible.”