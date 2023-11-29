The North York Moors has been turned into a winter wonderland as the forecasted snow hit overnight.

People across North Yorkshire woke up to a blanket of snow this morning, particularly those living in the North York Moors, which the Met Office predicted would be the worst hit area.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place until 11am today and from 5pm today until 11am tomorrow (Nov 30).

These images, taken by The Yorkshire Post’s CountryWeek editor Emma Ryan, show the A171 Whitby to Scarborough Road near Harwood Dale and Ravenscar turn off, and Stainsacre, a village on the edge of Whitby.

Overnight, the A169 between Whitby and Pickering was closed by RAF Fylingdales due to snow and ice.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Snow is a consistent theme for the Yorkshire forecast for the next few days as snow showers continue to feed in from the North Sea.

“There may be some modest accumulations on lower ground but the higher totals will be confined to those areas of much higher elevation, especially areas like the North York Moors.”

