Storm Larisa has landed on Yorkshire – and brought with it a lot of snow.

The region woke up to a white blanket after heavy snow overnight caused chaos on the roads. But while drivers were getting frustrated with delays – particularly on the M62 where journeys lasted more than six hours – many people grabbed their wellies and got outside to enjoy the snow.

Traffic was brought to a standstill on long stretches of the road running through Yorkshire and Greater Manchester in the early hours of Friday morning, with some drivers said to have abandoned their cars. National Highways estimated at one point congestion on the eastbound carriageway between Rochdale and Saddleworth stretched to around eight miles.

From Leeds to Ilkley and Yorkshire to the North York Moors, snow has fallen all across the region and it’s looking better than ever.

Snow in Chapel Allerton Park

Snow in Chapel Allerton Park

Walking down Gledhow Valley Road in the snow

You wouldn't want to be there without a hat today! Snow on Ilkley Moor