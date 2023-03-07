With the weather due to get colder across Yorkshire this week, the first dusting of snow has fallen upon some of Yorkshire’s highest towns and villages.

Goathland and Briggswath in North Yorkshire have seen snow fall overnight as the Arctic air continues to sweep across Yorkshire.

The Met Office warns that snow showers will continue into the week, causing further disruption in various areas. Yorkshire locals can expect to experience travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel, a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off, a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and a small chance of power cuts and other services including mobile phone coverage may be affected.

The weather service said: “Cold, blustery northerly winds will continue to drive frequent showers of snow and hail into these areas on Tuesday (March 7). Snow could develop quite widely across the warning area on Thursday (March 9) and Friday (March 10) as a potentially quite deep sea area of low pressure moves across the UK.

“Parts of Northern Ireland, north Wales and northern England are currently expected to see the worst of the conditions on Thursday, with parts of Scotland and northern England then seeing the heaviest snow on Friday. In addition, there is potential for strong winds, which may lead to blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a cold weather alert and has placed north-east England, north-west England and Yorkshire under a level three alert, with the rest of England at level two. A level three alert means there is a 90 per cent chance of severely cold weather, icy conditions or heavy snow, which could increase the health risk to vulnerable patients, the NHS said.

