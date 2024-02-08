Snow in Yorkshire: Will it snow in Yorkshire on Friday? Hour by hour forecast amid traffic and train delays
Outbreaks of rain and snow are expected to continue throughout the night on Thursday, the Met Office said.
However, snow will become increasingly confined to the highest ground, with rain for many by dawn.
High winds will “exacerbate” the cold temperatures overnight.
A minimum temperature of 1 °C is forecast overnight.
On Friday, snow is likely to fall on the highest ground with rain expected for most areas.
The rest of the day is expected to be scattered showers and cloudy, the Met Office suggests.
The maximum temperature is set to be 7 °C on Friday.
A snow weather warning for Yorkshire is in place until 6am on Friday.
MET OFFICE HOUR BY HOUR FOR YORKSHIRE
6am
90% chance of rain
Max temperature 4
7am
60% chance of rain
Max temperature 5
8am
50% chance of rain
Max temperature 5
9am
80% chance of rain
Max temperature 5
10am
80% chance of rain
Max temperature 5
11am
80% chance of rain
Max temperature 5
12pm
20% chance of rain
Max temperature 6
1pm
50% chance of rain
Max temperature 7
2pm
50% chance of rain
Max temperature 7
3pm
50% chance of rain
Max temperature 7
4pm
50% chance of rain
Max temperature 7
5pm
40% chance of rain
Max temperature 7
6pm
50% chance of rain
Max temperature 6
7pm
50% chance of rain
Max temperature 6
8pm
50% chance of rain
Max temperature 6
9pm
10% chance of rain
Max temperature 6
10pm
10% chance of rain
Max temperature 6
11pm
50% chance of rain
Max temperature 6
