Snow in Yorkshire: Will it snow in Yorkshire on Friday? Hour by hour forecast amid traffic and train delays

Outbreaks of rain and snow are expected to continue throughout the night on Thursday, the Met Office said.

However, snow will become increasingly confined to the highest ground, with rain for many by dawn.

High winds will “exacerbate” the cold temperatures overnight.

A dog walker in heavy snow in Roundhay Park, Leeds photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson

A minimum temperature of 1 °C is forecast overnight.

On Friday, snow is likely to fall on the highest ground with rain expected for most areas.

The rest of the day is expected to be scattered showers and cloudy, the Met Office suggests.

The maximum temperature is set to be 7 °C on Friday.

A snow weather warning for Yorkshire is in place until 6am on Friday.

MET OFFICE HOUR BY HOUR FOR YORKSHIRE

6am

90% chance of rain

Max temperature 4

7am

60% chance of rain

Max temperature 5

8am

50% chance of rain

Max temperature 5

9am

80% chance of rain

Max temperature 5

10am

80% chance of rain

Max temperature 5

11am

80% chance of rain

Max temperature 5

12pm

20% chance of rain

Max temperature 6

1pm

50% chance of rain

Max temperature 7

2pm

50% chance of rain

Max temperature 7

3pm

50% chance of rain

Max temperature 7

4pm

50% chance of rain

Max temperature 7

5pm

40% chance of rain

Max temperature 7

6pm

50% chance of rain

Max temperature 6

7pm

50% chance of rain

Max temperature 6

8pm

50% chance of rain

Max temperature 6

9pm

10% chance of rain

Max temperature 6

10pm

10% chance of rain

Max temperature 6

11pm

50% chance of rain