A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued across Yorkshire today.

The warning will be in place from 6pm on Saturday, December 2 until 12pm on Sunday, December 3.

It covers the whole Yorkshire region.

The Met Office warned that some roads and railways are “likely to be affected” by the conditions with longer journey times by road, bus and train.

Yellow weather warning in place for Yorkshire. Pictured is Austwick Scar and the Norber erratics illuminated by the winter sun and a snow capped Ingleborough viewed from Feizor.

It added that there would probably be some icy patches on untreated roads.

Saturday is set to be very cold and frosty with a risk of ice, especially in coastal areas.

Bingley was amongst the area with the most snow on Saturday morning, with 2cm, whilst Aviemore in Inverness-shire saw 5cm.

Sunny spells will appear throughout the day, though there is a possibility of wintry showers, Met Office forecasters said.

Forecasters said that the snow and ice is expected in the evening, with widespread frost developing.

Minimum temperatures will be -3 degrees and snow is expected.

Looking to Sunday, the snow will move away but outbreaks of sleet and rain is to be expected.

Next week, more sleet and snow is possible, especially over high ground.

One flood alert is in place for Yorkshire. The Environment Agency has issued a warning that flooding is possible in the Upper River Hull catchment.

The agency said: “River levels remain high on the River Hull and Roam Drain and areas around Wilfholme due to recent rainfall.