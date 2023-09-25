Storm Agnes: Yorkshire weather weather warning - when will 80mph winds hit Leeds, Sheffield, Hull, Bradford, Wakefield, Halifax?
Storm Agnes will hit at 10am on Wednesday, with experts warning people that so strong are the gales they represent a danger to life.
People across Yorkshire are advised to batten down the hatches ahead of Storm Agnes reaching the region owing to flying debris representing a significant danger to people’s safety. Damage to homes and buildings is expected, with falling trees likely.
The weather warning is in place until 7am on Thursday, with unnecessary travel – particularly the likes of caravan towing – advised against.
It comes following a run of relatively fine days across Yorkshire, and is the first 80mph storm of the season as we head into autumn and winter.
The warning says: “A spell of strong winds is expected to move northeast through Wednesday, with a small chance that they could be significantly disruptive.”
What to expect
- There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris
- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Longer journey times are likely, or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.
- There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties; with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads.