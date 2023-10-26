All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire

Storm Babet aftermath: Yorkshire residents affected by flooding could get £350 grant from council

Council grants of £350 are available to help flood-hit residents in Catcliffe and Treeton, in South Yorkshire.
By Danielle Andrews
Published 26th Oct 2023, 13:01 BST

Rotherham Council says affected households also won’t have to pay any council tax until March 2024. Government help is also available, with households affected by the flood able to claim up to £500 for help with immediate costs.

Flood-hit property owners will be able to apply for up to £5,000 to help make their homes and businesses more resilient to future flooding. Around 250 properties in Catcliffe and Treeton were evacuated early on Saturday morning after heavy rainfall due to Storm Babet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Water has now been pumped away, but council and Environment Agency pumps will remain ‘as a precaution’. Rotherham Council has also organised buses to help residents get around, as services are still being affected by road closures.

Most Popular
Flooding in Catcliffe, RotherhamFlooding in Catcliffe, Rotherham
Flooding in Catcliffe, Rotherham

Skips are available for residents in Catcliffe and Treeton, with council staff helping residents to clear furniture and household items.

A council spokesperson said: “Financial support to help residents impacted by Storm Babet is available from October 25.

“This includes a £350 grant direct to each flooded household; a promise that those households do not have to pay any council tax from October 21 until at least the end of March next year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A rest centre has been established at Catcliffe Memorial Hall. Catcliffe Memorial Hall will be open from 9am today and it will be open throughout the day.

"Citizens Advice Rotherham, RotherFed and Voluntary Action Rotherham will be in attendance to offer support to residents who have been affected by the flooding. Council officers will also be on-hand to provide support to residents.”

Related topics:CatcliffeTreetonSouth YorkshireRotherham CouncilEnvironment Agency