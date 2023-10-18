Yorkshire has one eye on the weather forecast in the coming days as Storm Babet descends – prompting an Amber Warning by the Met Office.

Chief among concerns is severe amounts of rain on already saturated ground, creating heightened fears that flooding may be a risk to homes and businesses. Forecasters are also warning of potentially dangerous high winds, creating hazardous driving conditions and a risk of harm from flying debris.

Yorkshire’s east coastal resorts – the likes of Whitby, Scarborough, Bridlington and Filey – are specifically warned to expect powerful winds, as strong southeasterly gusts create dangerous conditions with large sea waves expected.

The storm will encroach northwards from the south west of the country, impacting much of England, Northern Ireland and Wales. As the rain moves northwards it will stall across central and eastern parts of Scotland where the rain will become heavy and persistent from Thursday through to Saturday. There is an Amber Severe Weather Warning for rain for this area where up to 150-200 mm of rain could accumulate in some areas of higher ground, potentially flowing rapidly into lower lying areas.

As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too. Gusts around 70 mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday. Met Office warnings will continue to be reviewed as the forecast develops (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Yorkshire can expect Storm Babet to pick up late on Wednesday with Sheffield and Leeds feeling the force of Storm Babet around 7pm. Storm Babet will then continue into Thursday and Friday and local Environment Agencies are urging people to continuously check for latest guidance and advice.

What is an amber weather warning?