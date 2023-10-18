Storm Babet: Amber Warning issued by Met Office - Yorkshire's east coast including Scarborough, Bridlington, Whitby and Filey put on high alert - but Scotland and Northern Ireland set to take the brunt
Chief among concerns is severe amounts of rain on already saturated ground, creating heightened fears that flooding may be a risk to homes and businesses. Forecasters are also warning of potentially dangerous high winds, creating hazardous driving conditions and a risk of harm from flying debris.
Yorkshire’s east coastal resorts – the likes of Whitby, Scarborough, Bridlington and Filey – are specifically warned to expect powerful winds, as strong southeasterly gusts create dangerous conditions with large sea waves expected.
The storm will encroach northwards from the south west of the country, impacting much of England, Northern Ireland and Wales. As the rain moves northwards it will stall across central and eastern parts of Scotland where the rain will become heavy and persistent from Thursday through to Saturday. There is an Amber Severe Weather Warning for rain for this area where up to 150-200 mm of rain could accumulate in some areas of higher ground, potentially flowing rapidly into lower lying areas.
Yorkshire can expect Storm Babet to pick up late on Wednesday with Sheffield and Leeds feeling the force of Storm Babet around 7pm. Storm Babet will then continue into Thursday and Friday and local Environment Agencies are urging people to continuously check for latest guidance and advice.
What is an amber weather warning?
An Amber Warning – one short of the most serious Red Warning – there is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, which could potentially disrupt your plans. This means there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property. You should think about changing your plans and taking action to protect yourself and your property. You may want to consider the impact of the weather on your family and your community and whether there is anything you need to do ahead of the severe weather to minimise the impact.