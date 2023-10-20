Storm Babet in Yorkshire live: Latest traffic, travel and weather updates from Leeds, York, Bradford, Huddersfield, Sheffield, Halifax, Scarborough as Storm Babet hits
The rain has been hammering down overnight and The Met Office, Environment Agency and National Highways have all issued warnings to people to stay safe during the storm.
In Scotland, where the worst of the weather has hit, a woman has died after flooding caused by Storm Babet saw hundreds of homes evacuated, while thousands were hit by power cuts.
Police Scotland said the body of the 57-year-old woman was recovered from Water of Lee at Glen Esk, where a rare red weather alert is in place until noon on Friday.
Five flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency’s Floodline service in Dauntsey, Wiltshire; Sandsend, North Yorkshire; Bridlington, East Yorkshire; the Tyne estuary and in areas surrounding the River Maun in Nottinghamshire.
The agency has 87 flood alerts in effect across the rest of England.
The Met Office said some communities could be cut off for several days by severe flooding, while the British Geological Survey has warned the storm could also cause landslides in Scotland.
Gusts in excess of 60mph are likely on Friday, with particularly poor conditions on immediate coastlines with large waves adding to the list of hazards.
Storm Babet in Yorkshire
Flood warnings
Forecast
Here’s the latest from The Met Office
Flooding
The northbound exit slip road at junction 3 of the M606 has been closed due to a flood.
Trains
The train line between Leeds and Harrogate has been blocked due to heavy flooding
You will be able to find the latest traffic, travel and weather updates here throughout the day.