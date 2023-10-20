All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Live

Storm Babet in Yorkshire live: Latest traffic, travel and weather updates from Leeds, York, Bradford, Huddersfield, Sheffield, Halifax, Scarborough as Storm Babet hits

Storm Babet is set to hit Yorkshire today with an amber warning issued for heavy rain and wind across parts of Yorkshire, with yellow warnings in place for the rest of the county.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 20th Oct 2023, 07:25 BST

The rain has been hammering down overnight and The Met Office, Environment Agency and National Highways have all issued warnings to people to stay safe during the storm.

In Scotland, where the worst of the weather has hit, a woman has died after flooding caused by Storm Babet saw hundreds of homes evacuated, while thousands were hit by power cuts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police Scotland said the body of the 57-year-old woman was recovered from Water of Lee at Glen Esk, where a rare red weather alert is in place until noon on Friday.

Most Popular
A boat owner braves the conditions inside the harbour to secure boats in Stonehaven on the east coast of Scotland on October 19, 2023, as wind and rain from Storm Babet cause travel chaos. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)A boat owner braves the conditions inside the harbour to secure boats in Stonehaven on the east coast of Scotland on October 19, 2023, as wind and rain from Storm Babet cause travel chaos. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)
A boat owner braves the conditions inside the harbour to secure boats in Stonehaven on the east coast of Scotland on October 19, 2023, as wind and rain from Storm Babet cause travel chaos. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Five flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency’s Floodline service in Dauntsey, Wiltshire; Sandsend, North Yorkshire; Bridlington, East Yorkshire; the Tyne estuary and in areas surrounding the River Maun in Nottinghamshire.

The agency has 87 flood alerts in effect across the rest of England.

The Met Office said some communities could be cut off for several days by severe flooding, while the British Geological Survey has warned the storm could also cause landslides in Scotland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gusts in excess of 60mph are likely on Friday, with particularly poor conditions on immediate coastlines with large waves adding to the list of hazards.

Follow the latest below.

Storm Babet in Yorkshire

Show new updates
07:32 BST

Flood warnings

Four flood warnings have been issued for parts of northern England and the Midlands, with Storm Babet set to sweep southwards on Friday.

Warnings that flooding is expected have been issued by the Environment Agency’s Floodline service in Sandsend, North Yorkshire; Bridlington, East Yorkshire; the Tyne estuary and in areas surrounding the River Maun in Nottinghamshire.

The agency also has 79 flood alerts, warnings that flooding is possible, in effect across the rest of England.

07:36 BST

Forecast

Here’s the latest from The Met Office

07:29 BST

Flooding

The northbound exit slip road at junction 3 of the M606 has been closed due to a flood.

07:27 BST

Trains

The train line between Leeds and Harrogate has been blocked due to heavy flooding

07:25 BST

Welcome

Welcome to our live blog on Storm Babet.

You will be able to find the latest traffic, travel and weather updates here throughout the day.

Related topics:North YorkshireScotlandYorkBradfordHuddersfieldSheffieldHalifaxScarboroughLeeds