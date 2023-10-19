Storm Babet: RHS Harlow Carr to cancel autumn garden event due to Storm Babet weather
One of Yorkshire’s most popular garden attractions will be closed today (Oct 20) due to the bad weather.
The RHS Harlow Carr has also decided not to proceed with its autumn garden event this weekend.
A spokesman said: “Unfortunately due to the forecast of extreme wind and rain expected on Friday due to Storm Babet, we have made the very difficult decision to close the RHS Garden Harlow Carr."
He added that the extreme weather means it will not be possible to set up the weekend event as planned so the garden will be closed to ensure the safety of visitors, staff and volunteers.
Staff will continue to monitor the weather and are currently planning to re-open the garden as usual tomorrow.
The RHS Late Fruit and Vegetable Competition and the apply display from the Northern Fruit Group will go ahead on Saturday and Sunday in the Learning Centre.