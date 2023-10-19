One of Yorkshire’s most popular garden attractions will be closed today (Oct 20) due to the bad weather.

The RHS Harlow Carr has also decided not to proceed with its autumn garden event this weekend.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately due to the forecast of extreme wind and rain expected on Friday due to Storm Babet, we have made the very difficult decision to close the RHS Garden Harlow Carr."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added that the extreme weather means it will not be possible to set up the weekend event as planned so the garden will be closed to ensure the safety of visitors, staff and volunteers.

The RHS Harlow Carr has also decided not to proceed with its autumn garden event this weekend.

Staff will continue to monitor the weather and are currently planning to re-open the garden as usual tomorrow.