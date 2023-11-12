Yorkshire is set to wake up to a wet and windy Monday morning as the latest storm – Debi – is set to hit overnight.

Weather warnings have been issued for large parts of the UK – including all of Yorkshire – as Storm Debi is forecast to bring heavy rain and gale force winds.

The storm will reach northern England and parts of Wales on Monday morning after sweeping across Ireland, the Met Office said, with the potential for 80mph gusts in some areas.

A yellow warning for wind and rain will be in place from 4am until 6pm for an area stretching from South Wales to the North East of England, encompassing all of Yorkshire, bringing a potential danger to life from flying debris.

Storm Debi is set to bring heavy rain and gale force winds to Yorkshire (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Aberdeenshire in Scotland will have a yellow warning for rain later in the day, from 10am until 9pm.

Jason Kelly, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "The strongest winds are expected to affect parts of the Republic of Ireland early on Monday, possibly coinciding with the morning commute, before then affecting parts of north Wales and northern England into the afternoon.

"Whilst the very strongest winds will have eased somewhat before reaching the UK, we are still expecting some significant impacts and a wind warning has been issued.

"Additionally, Debi will bring a period of heavy rain to Northern Ireland for which a combined wind and rain warning has been issued."