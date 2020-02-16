Storm Dennis Yorkshire hour by hour extreme weather forecast for Sunday

Heavy wind and rain brought on by Storm Dennis is set to continue battering Yorkshire throughout the morning.

But the worst of the bad weather should be over by lunchtime, according to the Met Office.

An Met Office amber weather warning is in place until 3pm on Sunday, meaning very heavy rain, flooding and disruption to travel is likely.

The army has been drafted into to parts of Calderdale and Ilkley to help residents and businesses prepare for Storm Dennis.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “Storm Dennis will bring another very unsettled spell of weather this weekend with a risk of flooding, particularly in parts of England and Wales and also southern Scotland, where snowmelt will add to the flood risk.

“Following Storm Ciara last weekend and further spells of rain this week, the ground is already saturated in places. With Storm Dennis bringing further heavy and persistent rain over the weekend, there is a risk of significant impacts from flooding, including damage to property and a danger to life from fast flowing floodwater.

“Our advice is to keep an eye on the latest weather forecast and weather warnings for your area and to follow the safety advice from officials.”

Hour-by-hour forecast

7am: 80 per cent chance of rain, 8 degrees

8am: 90 per cent chance of rain, 8 degrees

9am: 90 per cent chance of rain, 7 degrees

10am: 50 per cent chance of rain, 7 degrees

11am: 10 per cent chance of rain, 7 degrees

noon: 10 per cent chance of rain, 8 degrees

1pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 8 degrees

2pm: less than five per cent chance of rain, 8 degrees

3pm: less than five per cent chance of rain, 9 degrees

4pm: less than five per cent chance of rain, 8 degrees

5pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 7 degrees

6pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, 7 degrees

7pm: 60 per cent chance of rain, 6 degrees

8pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 6 degrees

9pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 6 degrees

10pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 6 degrees

11pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 6 degrees