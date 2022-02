Lorries have fallen onto their sides, trees have blown over, and three men in Merseyside ignored safety warnings and went for a dip in the sea.

Meanwhile, North Yorkshire has been blanketed with a covering of snow - including Tan Hill Inn, Britain's highest pub.

As we wait in Yorkshire to feel the full impact of the storm - expected later on this afternoon - here are the wildest photos from around the UK today (Friday, February 18).

1. Cornwall A fallen tree on Egloshaye Road in Wadebridge, north Cornwall Photo: Wadebridge Community Fire Station via PA Photo Sales

2. Wales A striking image of waves crashing against Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales Photo Sales

3. North Yorkshire A horse in snowy conditions near Reeth, North Yorkshire Photo Sales

4. Newquay People walk in high winds along the seafront in Newquay on the Cornish coast Photo Sales