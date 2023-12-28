Storm Gerrit: First pictures from the scene as Yorkshire battered by high winds, flooding and halted traffic

Yorkshire was hit by high winds, flooding and halted traffic as Storm Gerrit swept battered the county.

Storm Gerrit swept across the UK and caused high winds, heavy rain, flooding, and halted traffic in Yorkshire.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather or rain in Yorkshire, covering 3am to 6pm yesterday (Dec 27), with the biggest risk being flooding.

Heavy rain caused river levels to rise and roads were subsequently flooded – with several being closed, including the A1 northbound between J52 and J53. Several trains were also cancelled yesterday (Dec 27).

Images show flood defences being put in place and people braving the storm to view the coast at high tide.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has also warned travellers not to drive through any floodwater that’s moving or more than 10cm (4 inches) deep after Rastrick Fire Station officers were called out to rescue a member of the public stranded in their car.

There are still currently 10 flood warnings in place across the county including at the seaside in Scarborough, and the rivers Swale, Ouse, Tutt, Nid and Ure.

Storm Gerrit battering the coastline Storm Gerrit has been named by the Met Office, with several weather warnings in force across the UK from Wednesday

Heavy rain floods roads Storm Gerrit battered Yorkshire and heavy rain caused flooding on roads.

People braving high tide as Storm Gerrit batters down People walk on the beach at high tide, during strong winds on December 27, 2023.