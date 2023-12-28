All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Storm Gerrit: First pictures from the scene as Yorkshire battered by high winds, flooding and halted traffic

Yorkshire was hit by high winds, flooding and halted traffic as Storm Gerrit swept battered the county.
Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish
Published 28th Dec 2023, 10:38 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 11:05 GMT

Storm Gerrit swept across the UK and caused high winds, heavy rain, flooding, and halted traffic in Yorkshire.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather or rain in Yorkshire, covering 3am to 6pm yesterday (Dec 27), with the biggest risk being flooding.

Heavy rain caused river levels to rise and roads were subsequently flooded – with several being closed, including the A1 northbound between J52 and J53. Several trains were also cancelled yesterday (Dec 27).

Images show flood defences being put in place and people braving the storm to view the coast at high tide.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has also warned travellers not to drive through any floodwater that’s moving or more than 10cm (4 inches) deep after Rastrick Fire Station officers were called out to rescue a member of the public stranded in their car.

There are still currently 10 flood warnings in place across the county including at the seaside in Scarborough, and the rivers Swale, Ouse, Tutt, Nid and Ure.

Storm Gerrit has been named by the Met Office, with several weather warnings in force across the UK from Wednesday

1. Storm Gerrit battering the coastline

Storm Gerrit has been named by the Met Office, with several weather warnings in force across the UK from Wednesday Photo: Westend61

Photo Sales
Storm Gerrit battered Yorkshire and heavy rain caused flooding on roads.

2. Heavy rain floods roads

Storm Gerrit battered Yorkshire and heavy rain caused flooding on roads. Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales
People walk on the beach at high tide, during strong winds on December 27, 2023.

3. People braving high tide as Storm Gerrit batters down

People walk on the beach at high tide, during strong winds on December 27, 2023. Photo: Peter Nicholls

Photo Sales
Storm Gerrit makes high tide more dangerous with high winds and heavy rain.

4. Storm Gerrit Brings Yellow Weather Alerts Across UK

Storm Gerrit makes high tide more dangerous with high winds and heavy rain. Photo: Peter Nicholls

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireMet OfficeScarborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.