Storm Gerrit: Flooding causes train cancellations but Leeds Bradford Airport flights continue

Storm Gerrit has caused train cancellations due to flooding but flights to and from Leeds Bradford Airport continue as normal.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Yorkshire, covering 3am to 6pm today (Dec 27), with the biggest risk being flooding.

The National Rail has warned that due to heavy rain flooding the railway at Horsforth, all lines are blocked meaning all trains running between Leeds and Harrogate may be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised.

A car was stranded due to flooding after a member of the public was rescued.

Northern confirmed several trains have been cancelled including:

The 11:42 York to Leeds due 12:51 will be cancelled, this is due to heavy rain flooding the railway.

12:11 York to Leeds due 13:22 will be cancelled, due to heavy rain flooding the railway.

However, they confirmed Network Rail is onsite and working to rectify the issue and Northern tickets will be accepted on Transpennine Express services between Leeds and York.

Flights have remained unaffected by the storm as Leeds Bradford Airport arrivals and departures are operating normally with no weather delays.

Flooding at Horsforth causing rail disruptions and cancellations.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has also warned travellers not to drive through any floodwater that’s moving or more than 10cm (4 inches) deep after Rastrick Fire Station officers were called out to rescue a member of the public stranded in their car.

A flood warning is also in place for the Upper River Hull catchment as river levels remain high due to recent rainfall and elevated groundwater levels which are expected to rise further.

Areas most at risk include the River Hull and tributaries at Frodingham, Hempholme, Wilfholme and Burshill.