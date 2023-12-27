Storm Gerrit: Flooding causes train cancellations but Leeds Bradford Airport flights continue
Storm Gerrit has swept into Yorkshire, with many trains being cancelled due to flooding caused by the heavy rain – but for those heading to Leeds Bradford Airport, the flights are continuing as normal.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Yorkshire, covering 3am to 6pm today (Dec 27), with the biggest risk being flooding.
The National Rail has warned that due to heavy rain flooding the railway at Horsforth, all lines are blocked meaning all trains running between Leeds and Harrogate may be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised.
Northern confirmed several trains have been cancelled including:
- The 11:42 York to Leeds due 12:51 will be cancelled, this is due to heavy rain flooding the railway.
- 12:11 York to Leeds due 13:22 will be cancelled, due to heavy rain flooding the railway.
However, they confirmed Network Rail is onsite and working to rectify the issue and Northern tickets will be accepted on Transpennine Express services between Leeds and York.
Flights have remained unaffected by the storm as Leeds Bradford Airport arrivals and departures are operating normally with no weather delays.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has also warned travellers not to drive through any floodwater that’s moving or more than 10cm (4 inches) deep after Rastrick Fire Station officers were called out to rescue a member of the public stranded in their car.
A flood warning is also in place for the Upper River Hull catchment as river levels remain high due to recent rainfall and elevated groundwater levels which are expected to rise further.
Areas most at risk include the River Hull and tributaries at Frodingham, Hempholme, Wilfholme and Burshill.
The government is operating pumps in the area and continue to monitor the situation, but residents in these areas are urged to put their flood plan into action, avoid using low-lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses.
