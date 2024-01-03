Storm Henk flooding Yorkshire: 34 flood warnings in place across region after day of heavy rain

At least 34 flood warnings are in place across Yorkshire as Storm Henk batters the region.

Heavy rain and strong winds have brought power cuts, transport troubles and disruption as Storm Henk blasted parts of the UK on Tuesday.

Gusts of up to 80mph were possible and the Met Office warned there was a risk of travel disruption, roof damage and possible power cuts across southern England, the Midlands, East Anglia and Wales.

The amber warning stated: “A spell of very strong winds, already having affected southwest England, will move eastwards across parts of south Wales, southern England, the south Midlands and East Anglia during the afternoon and evening.

“Gusts of 70-80 mph are likely on exposed coasts in the west. Inland, gusts of 50-60 mph are more probable, but perhaps briefly 60-70 mph in one or two places.”

There was also a broad yellow warning for wind across central and southern parts of the UK, where forecasters said that gusts of up to 70mph around exposed coastal parts were possible.

Flooding blocked lines between Huddersfield and Penistone, forcing trains between these stations to be cancelled or revised, National Rail’s website stated on Tuesday afternoon.

Thameslink advised passengers not to travel “unless absolutely necessary” as multiple weather-related incidents across the entire network had affected all routes.

Images captured by a resident in Tooting, south west London, also showed a tree that had been blown over by the strong winds.

Flood warnings are now in place across Yorkshire.

The warnings are not ‘severe’ but action must be taken by residents to help prevent flooding.

The full list of flood warnings in place for Yorkshire as of 8am were:

Holderness Drain and Leven Drain at LevenUpdated 2:53am on 3 January 2024

Holderness Drain and Leven Drain in Leven villageUpdated 2:56am on 3 January 2024

Holderness Drain at Routh and MeauxUpdated 2:46am on 3 January 2024

Holderness Drain at Wawne Common and Woody CarrUpdated 1:25am on 3 January 2024

Isolated properties and villages near to the River Ancholme from Broughton to HorkstowUpdated 11:55pm on 2 January 2024

Low lying properties in the Upper Hull catchmentUpdated 3:48am on 3 January 2024

North Cave Beck at North CaveUpdated 1:22am on 3 January 2024

River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and PropertiesUpdated 12:28am on 3 January 2024

River Aire at BraytonUpdated 1:38am on 3 January 2024

River Aire at BurnUpdated 1:38am on 3 January 2024

River Aire at Burn Lane, BurnUpdated 1:38am on 3 January 2024

River Aire at Chapel HaddleseyUpdated 7:39am on 3 January 2024

River Aire at East HaddleseyUpdated 7:39am on 3 January 2024

River Aire at Hirst Marsh and West MarshUpdated 7:27am on 3 January 2024

River Aire at West HaddleseyUpdated 7:40am on 3 January 2024

River Aire at West Lane, BurnUpdated 1:38am on 3 January 2024

River Aire upstream of Temple HirstUpdated 7:47am on 3 January 2024

River Derwent at Buttercrambe MillUpdated 3:25am on 3 January 2024

River Derwent at Stamford Bridge - The Weir Caravan Park and Kexby BridgeUpdated 3:20am on 3 January 2024

River Don at BraithwaiteUpdated 5:00am on 3 January 2024

River Don at FishlakeUpdated 5:09am on 3 January 2024

River Don at TrumfleetUpdated 5:02am on 3 January 2024

River Nidd at HunsingoreUpdated 7:04am on 3 January 2024

River Ouse at Acaster MalbisUpdated 4:39am on 3 January 2024

River Ouse at Acaster SelbyUpdated 1:57am on 3 January 2024

River Ouse at Naburn LockUpdated 1:40am on 3 January 2024

River Ouse at York - Fulford and Fordlands RoadUpdated 7:16am on 3 January 2024

River Ouse at York - riverside propertiesUpdated 1:46am on 3 January 2024

River Ouse at York - Skeldergate and Tower StreetUpdated 4:43am on 3 January 2024

River Ouse at York - St George's Field and Queen's StaithUpdated 1:43am on 3 January 2024

River Ure at Boroughbridge Camping and Caravanning SiteUpdated 3:35am on 3 January 2024

River Wharfe at RytherUpdated 1:37am on 3 January 2024

Roam Drain and River Hull at HempholmeUpdated 3:50am on 3 January 2024