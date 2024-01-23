Storm Isha strikes York: River levels rise causing flooding as Yorkshire prepares for Storm Jocelyn
The UK isn’t even in the clear from Storm Isha – that downed trees, blew off roofs and even overturned a lorry – and Storm Jocelyn is moving in.
York has been left flooded in today (Jan 23) and around the city due to heavy rain causing rising river levels.
At 11 am the River Ouse level at the Viking Recorder was 3.74m and rising – the top of the river’s normal range is 2.9m.
The Met Office cautions that winds reaching 30mph are anticipated throughout the day, escalating to 50mph tonight and persisting at a robust level tomorrow (Jan 24), due Storm Jocelyn which moves in today (Jan 23).
Three flood warnings remain in place for York as River levels are rising on the river Ouse due to heavy rainfall associated with the storm.
Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Ouse, with low-lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around Naburn Lock Buildings and Lock Cottages.
Flooding is also properties on King's Staith in York and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge – as well as properties on King's Staith in York and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.
Storm Jocelyn will be the tenth named storm in five months and only the second time in a UK storm season that the letter J has been reached in the alphabet.
Storm seasons run from the start of September to the end of the following August.
The first time the letter J was reached was in March 2016, with Storm Jake.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.