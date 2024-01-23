All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Storm Isha strikes York: River levels rise causing flooding as Yorkshire prepares for Storm Jocelyn

Storm Isha has battered Yorkshire as York experiences flooding and further flood warnings.
Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 13:39 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 14:19 GMT

The UK isn’t even in the clear from Storm Isha – that downed trees, blew off roofs and even overturned a lorry – and Storm Jocelyn is moving in.

York has been left flooded in today (Jan 23) and around the city due to heavy rain causing rising river levels.

At 11 am the River Ouse level at the Viking Recorder was 3.74m and rising – the top of the river’s normal range is 2.9m.

The Met Office cautions that winds reaching 30mph are anticipated throughout the day, escalating to 50mph tonight and persisting at a robust level tomorrow (Jan 24), due Storm Jocelyn which moves in today (Jan 23).

Three flood warnings remain in place for York as River levels are rising on the river Ouse due to heavy rainfall associated with the storm.

Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Ouse, with low-lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around Naburn Lock Buildings and Lock Cottages.

Flooding is also properties on King's Staith in York and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge – as well as properties on King's Staith in York and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

Storm Jocelyn will be the tenth named storm in five months and only the second time in a UK storm season that the letter J has been reached in the alphabet.

Storm seasons run from the start of September to the end of the following August.

The first time the letter J was reached was in March 2016, with Storm Jake.

A fallen tree in flood water in York as Storm Isha thrashed down, preparing to make way for Storm Jocelyn. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

1. Fallen tree in flood water

A fallen tree in flood water in York as Storm Isha thrashed down, preparing to make way for Storm Jocelyn. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales
Storm Isha left two people dead and one seriously injured and now Storm Jocelyn is set to cause more flooding. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

2. Flooding in York

Storm Isha left two people dead and one seriously injured and now Storm Jocelyn is set to cause more flooding. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales
Storm Isha has caused flooding in and around York with more wind and rain expected. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

3. Storm Isha has caused flooding in York

Storm Isha has caused flooding in and around York with more wind and rain expected. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales
Flood water at Naburn Lock on the outskirts of York due to Storm Isha. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

4. Flood water at Naburn

Flood water at Naburn Lock on the outskirts of York due to Storm Isha. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:YorkYorkshireStorm JocelynMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.