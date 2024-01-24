All Sections
Storm Jocelyn ignites transportation chaos across Yorkshire and burst banks flood York

Storm Jocelyn wreaked havoc across Yorkshire, creating transportation chaos and inundating York as burst banks flooded the historic city.
By Rachael Grealish
Published 24th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT

Just two days after Storm Isha battered the UK, Storm Jocelyn moved in bringing train disruptions and cancellations, plane diversions and flooding in Yorkshire.

Storm Jocelyn truly caused chaos in the city of York as the banks of the River Ouse burst causing flooding. York flooded at riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

Pictures showed the water most of the way up a traffic sign, pub gardens completely submerged and streets underwater.

Transportation was impacted as several planes that were due to arrive at Leeds Bradford Airport today (Jan 24), have now been diverted to other airports after a Ryanair flight from Alicante struggled to land at Leeds Bradford Airport during Storm Jocelyn's high winds.

The Met Office said wind gusts reached 97mph in Capel Curig in Snowdonia, 79mph in Aberdaron, Wales, and 77mph at Shap, Cumbria.

As for the train lines, LNER warned travellers that trains running between York and Berwick-Upon-Tweed have to run at reduced speed on all lines due to Storm Jocelyn’s high winds.

The River Ouse burst its banks, in central York, following Storm Jocelyn which brought strong winds and heavy rain across much of the country.

1. River Ouse flooding in York

The River Ouse burst its banks, in central York, following Storm Jocelyn which brought strong winds and heavy rain across much of the country. Photo: Paul Ellis

A woman in windy conditions in Leeds as Storm Jocelyn moved across the UK.

2. Windswept in Leeds

A woman in windy conditions in Leeds as Storm Jocelyn moved across the UK. Photo: Danny Lawson

A brick wall fallen on a car in Cullercoats, North Tyneside, thanks to the strong gusts brought by Storm Jocelyn.

3. Crushed car

A brick wall fallen on a car in Cullercoats, North Tyneside, thanks to the strong gusts brought by Storm Jocelyn. Photo: Owen Humphreys

A pub flooded by the River Ouse after it burst its banks, in central York, following Storm Jocelyn which brought strong winds and heavy rain across much of the country.

4. Flooded York pub

A pub flooded by the River Ouse after it burst its banks, in central York, following Storm Jocelyn which brought strong winds and heavy rain across much of the country. Photo: Paul Ellis

