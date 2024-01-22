Storm Jocelyn set to unleash strong winds and heavy rain across the UK with a yellow wind warning issued for Yorkshire
Storm Jocelyn has been named by Met Eireann and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Tuesday and into Wednesday.
The storm has brought a yellow wind warning for Yorkshire with dry and cloudy start on Tuesday (23), with cloud thickening and winds strengthening once more ahead of a band of heavy rain moving in from the west, clearing later. Widespread gales are also likely with maximum temperatures of 13 degrees centigrade.
From Wednesday (24) the weather warning will hold up, but it is expected to be dry and bright with sunny spells, according to the Met Office.
Here’s what to expect from Storm Jocelyn:
- Some bus and train services may be affected, with some journeys taking longer
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected
- Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges
The new storm comes in the wake of Storm Isha caused chaos across the UK – with trees falling, trains and planes cancelled and even a roof coming clean off.
Cameras operated by Christian Woollas Security captured the footage on Sunday evening at the height of the storm.
A motorist was driving down the road just seconds before the roof blew into the road.
The road was closed by police following the incident and drivers were warned to avoid the area.
