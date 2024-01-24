All Sections
Storm Jocelyn: Train disruptions and cancellations, planes diverted and flooding in Yorkshire

Just two days after Storm Isha battered the UK, Storm Jocelyn moved in causing further chaos for travel and transportation and flooding in Yorkshire.
Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish
Published 24th Jan 2024, 10:20 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 11:56 GMT

Storm Isha moved across the country leaving chaos in it’s wake with downed trees, roofs blown off and even overturned a lorry – now Storm Jocelyn is bringing train disruptions and cancellations, plane diversions and flooding in Yorkshire.

Storm Jocelyn is the tenth named storm in five months and only the second time in a UK storm season that the letter J has been reached in the alphabet.

Storm seasons run from the start of September to the end of the following August and the first time the letter J was reached was in March 2016, with Storm Jake.

Ryanair flight FR9078 from Alicante landing at Leeds Bradford airport during Storm Jocelyn's high winds. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA WireRyanair flight FR9078 from Alicante landing at Leeds Bradford airport during Storm Jocelyn's high winds. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Ryanair flight FR9078 from Alicante landing at Leeds Bradford airport during Storm Jocelyn's high winds. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The storm brought an amber warning for wind to parts of Scotland today (Jan 24) with much of the UK covered by a yellow alert into Wednesday afternoon.

A flight from Dublin to Leeds Bradford Airport on Wednesday morning has been forced to divert to Liverpool due to the strong winds.

The Met Office said wind gusts reached 97mph in Capel Curig in Snowdonia, 79mph in Aberdaron, Wales, and 77mph at Shap, Cumbria.

Many trains heading north of Newcastle, into Scotland, have been cancelled or delayed – no CrossCountry services will be running north of Newcastle from the start of the day until midday today (Jan 24).

Storm Jocelyn arrived in the UK 48 hours after IshaStorm Jocelyn arrived in the UK 48 hours after Isha
Storm Jocelyn arrived in the UK 48 hours after Isha

TransPennine Express are advising customers not to travel on the following routes until 12pm today (Jan 24):

  • Preston - Glasgow Central
  • Preston - Edinburgh
  • Newcastle - Edinburgh

LNER warned passengers that services are subject to delays and short-notice changes between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Inverness.

The train service also warned trains running between York and Berwick-Upon-Tweed have to run at reduced speed on all lines due to Storm Jocelyn’s high winds.

For those driving the A19 Tees Flyover and the Woodhead Pass in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire has also been closed to high-sided vehicles.

Along with cancellations and disruptions Yorkshire has experienced flooding due to rising river levels across the county.

Yesterday (Jan 23), the River Ouse left parts of York flooded at riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

The Yorkshire Post deputy business editor Greg Wright headed up to River Wharfe, Ilkley, to view the river levels which are “much higher than usual” at the tourist hotspot at the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.

Storm Jocelyn: Train disruptions and cancellations, planes diverted and flooding in Yorkshire

11:59 GMT

A15 Humber Bridge closed to high sided vehicles

The A15 Humber Bridge remains closed in both directions to high-sided vehicles due to Storm Jocelyn's high winds.

11:06 GMT

North Yorks Council warns of driving through flood water

North Yorks Council is warning people to drive through flood water and a road at Morton-on-Swale is closed due to Storm Jocelyn flooding.

10:49 GMT

Strong winds expected until the afternoon

10:47 GMT

A628 Woodhead Pass remains closed to high sided vehicles

10:44 GMT

Storm Jocelyn's rain rises levels at River Wharfe, Ilkley

The Yorkshire Post's deputy business editor Greg Wright heads to the River Wharfe, Ilkley, to see the impact of Storm Jocelyn on the river levels.

10:38 GMT

Leeds Bradford plane diversions and cancellations

Several planes heading to Leeds Bradford Airport have been diverted:

  • 08:05 Dublin EI3390 Aer Lingus - diverted to Liverpool
  • 08:15 Dublin FR152 Ryanair - diverted to Liverpool
  • 08:20 Belfast City EI3670 Aer Lingus - Cancelled
  • 08:45 Bucharest Otopeni Afb W43015LC Busre SAC - diverted to Birmingham
  • 09:30 Amsterdam KL1545KLM - Cancelled
10:31 GMT

Reduced speed between York and Berwick-Upon-Tweed

Storm Jocelyn's high winds bring train speed reductions.

10:39 GMTUpdated 10:42 GMT

Storm Jocelyn wind and rain impacts River Wharfe, Ilkley water levels

The Yorkshire Post's deputy business editor Greg Wright heads to the River Wharfe, Ilkley, to see the impact of Storm Jocelyn on the river levels.

10:29 GMT

TransPennine Express are advising customers not to travel on certain routes until 12pm today (Jan 24):

09:28 GMT

Storm Jocelyn brings wind gusts up to 97mph

The Met Office said wind gusts reached 97mph in Capel Curig in Snowdonia, 79mph in Aberdaron, Wales, and 77mph at Shap, Cumbria.

