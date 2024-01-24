Storm Jocelyn: Train disruptions and cancellations, planes diverted and flooding in Yorkshire

Storm Isha moved across the country leaving chaos in it’s wake with downed trees, roofs blown off and even overturned a lorry – now Storm Jocelyn is bringing train disruptions and cancellations, plane diversions and flooding in Yorkshire.

Storm Jocelyn is the tenth named storm in five months and only the second time in a UK storm season that the letter J has been reached in the alphabet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm seasons run from the start of September to the end of the following August and the first time the letter J was reached was in March 2016, with Storm Jake.

Ryanair flight FR9078 from Alicante landing at Leeds Bradford airport during Storm Jocelyn's high winds. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The storm brought an amber warning for wind to parts of Scotland today (Jan 24) with much of the UK covered by a yellow alert into Wednesday afternoon.

A flight from Dublin to Leeds Bradford Airport on Wednesday morning has been forced to divert to Liverpool due to the strong winds.

The Met Office said wind gusts reached 97mph in Capel Curig in Snowdonia, 79mph in Aberdaron, Wales, and 77mph at Shap, Cumbria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many trains heading north of Newcastle, into Scotland, have been cancelled or delayed – no CrossCountry services will be running north of Newcastle from the start of the day until midday today (Jan 24).

Storm Jocelyn arrived in the UK 48 hours after Isha

TransPennine Express are advising customers not to travel on the following routes until 12pm today (Jan 24):

Preston - Glasgow Central

Preston - Edinburgh

Newcastle - Edinburgh

LNER warned passengers that services are subject to delays and short-notice changes between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Inverness.

The train service also warned trains running between York and Berwick-Upon-Tweed have to run at reduced speed on all lines due to Storm Jocelyn’s high winds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those driving the A19 Tees Flyover and the Woodhead Pass in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire has also been closed to high-sided vehicles.

Along with cancellations and disruptions Yorkshire has experienced flooding due to rising river levels across the county.

Yesterday (Jan 23), the River Ouse left parts of York flooded at riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.