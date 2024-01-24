Storm Jocelyn: Train disruptions and cancellations, planes diverted and flooding in Yorkshire
Storm Isha moved across the country leaving chaos in it’s wake with downed trees, roofs blown off and even overturned a lorry – now Storm Jocelyn is bringing train disruptions and cancellations, plane diversions and flooding in Yorkshire.
Storm Jocelyn is the tenth named storm in five months and only the second time in a UK storm season that the letter J has been reached in the alphabet.
Storm seasons run from the start of September to the end of the following August and the first time the letter J was reached was in March 2016, with Storm Jake.
The storm brought an amber warning for wind to parts of Scotland today (Jan 24) with much of the UK covered by a yellow alert into Wednesday afternoon.
A flight from Dublin to Leeds Bradford Airport on Wednesday morning has been forced to divert to Liverpool due to the strong winds.
The Met Office said wind gusts reached 97mph in Capel Curig in Snowdonia, 79mph in Aberdaron, Wales, and 77mph at Shap, Cumbria.
Many trains heading north of Newcastle, into Scotland, have been cancelled or delayed – no CrossCountry services will be running north of Newcastle from the start of the day until midday today (Jan 24).
TransPennine Express are advising customers not to travel on the following routes until 12pm today (Jan 24):
- Preston - Glasgow Central
- Preston - Edinburgh
- Newcastle - Edinburgh
LNER warned passengers that services are subject to delays and short-notice changes between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Inverness.
The train service also warned trains running between York and Berwick-Upon-Tweed have to run at reduced speed on all lines due to Storm Jocelyn’s high winds.
For those driving the A19 Tees Flyover and the Woodhead Pass in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire has also been closed to high-sided vehicles.
Along with cancellations and disruptions Yorkshire has experienced flooding due to rising river levels across the county.
Yesterday (Jan 23), the River Ouse left parts of York flooded at riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.
The Yorkshire Post deputy business editor Greg Wright headed up to River Wharfe, Ilkley, to view the river levels which are “much higher than usual” at the tourist hotspot at the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.
The A15 Humber Bridge remains closed in both directions to high-sided vehicles due to Storm Jocelyn's high winds.
North Yorks Council is warning people to drive through flood water and a road at Morton-on-Swale is closed due to Storm Jocelyn flooding.
