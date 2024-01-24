Storm Jocelyn travel chaos: Many planes heading to Leeds Bradford Airport diverted or cancelled
Following the recent assault by Storm Isha, travel and transportation faced renewed chaos with the arrival of Storm Jocelyn just two days later.
Storm Isha moved across the country leaving chaos in it’s wake with downed trees, roofs blown off and even overturned a lorry – now Storm Jocelyn is bringing train disruptions and cancellations, plane diversions and flooding in Yorkshire.
Several planes that were due to arrive at Leeds Bradford Airport today (Jan 24), have now been diverted to other airports after a Ryanair flight from Alicante struggled to land at Leeds Bradford Airport during Storm Jocelyn's high winds.
The planes heading to Leeds Bradford Airport that have been diverted or cancelled included:
- 08:05 Dublin EI3390 Aer Lingus - diverted to Liverpool
- 08:15 Dublin FR152 Ryanair - diverted to Liverpool
- 08:20 Belfast City EI3670 Aer Lingus - Cancelled
- 08:45 Bucharest Otopeni Afb W43015LC Busre SAC - diverted to Birmingham
- 09:30 Amsterdam KL1545KLM - Cancelled
The next flight due into Leeds Bradford Airport is the 13:25 Amsterdam (KL1547 KLM) today (Jan 24), which, so far, has not been cancelled or diverted.
The Met Office said wind gusts reached 97mph in Capel Curig in Snowdonia, 79mph in Aberdaron, Wales, and 77mph at Shap, Cumbria.
Storm Jocelyn has also caused other travel disruptions including train delays and closed roads.
LNER warned travellers that trains running between York and Berwick-Upon-Tweed have to run at reduced speed on all lines due to Storm Jocelyn’s high winds.
For those driving the A19 Tees Flyover and the Woodhead Pass in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire have also been closed to high-sided vehicles.
Storm Jocelyn is the tenth named storm in five months and only the second time in a UK storm season that the letter J has been reached in the alphabet.
Storm seasons run from the start of September to the end of the following August and the first time the letter J was reached was in March 2016, with Storm Jake.
Along with cancellations and disruptions Yorkshire has experienced flooding due to rising river levels across the county.
The Yorkshire Post deputy business editor Greg Wright headed up to River Wharfe, Ilkley, to view the river levels “much higher than usual” at the tourist hotspot at the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.
