Storm Jocelyn travel chaos: Many planes heading to Leeds Bradford Airport diverted or cancelled

Following the recent assault by Storm Isha, travel and transportation faced renewed chaos with the arrival of Storm Jocelyn just two days later.

Storm Isha moved across the country leaving chaos in it’s wake with downed trees, roofs blown off and even overturned a lorry – now Storm Jocelyn is bringing train disruptions and cancellations, plane diversions and flooding in Yorkshire.

Several planes that were due to arrive at Leeds Bradford Airport today (Jan 24), have now been diverted to other airports after a Ryanair flight from Alicante struggled to land at Leeds Bradford Airport during Storm Jocelyn's high winds.

Ryanair flight FR9078 from Alicante landing at Leeds Bradford airport during high winds. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The planes heading to Leeds Bradford Airport that have been diverted or cancelled included:

08:05 Dublin EI3390 Aer Lingus - diverted to Liverpool

08:15 Dublin FR152 Ryanair - diverted to Liverpool

08:20 Belfast City EI3670 Aer Lingus - Cancelled

08:45 Bucharest Otopeni Afb W43015LC Busre SAC - diverted to Birmingham

09:30 Amsterdam KL1545KLM - Cancelled

The next flight due into Leeds Bradford Airport is the 13:25 Amsterdam (KL1547 KLM) today (Jan 24), which, so far, has not been cancelled or diverted.

The Met Office said wind gusts reached 97mph in Capel Curig in Snowdonia, 79mph in Aberdaron, Wales, and 77mph at Shap, Cumbria.

Ryanair flight FR2492 takes off from Leeds Bradford Airport during high winds. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Storm Jocelyn has also caused other travel disruptions including train delays and closed roads.

LNER warned travellers that trains running between York and Berwick-Upon-Tweed have to run at reduced speed on all lines due to Storm Jocelyn’s high winds.

For those driving the A19 Tees Flyover and the Woodhead Pass in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire have also been closed to high-sided vehicles.

Storm Jocelyn is the tenth named storm in five months and only the second time in a UK storm season that the letter J has been reached in the alphabet.

Storm seasons run from the start of September to the end of the following August and the first time the letter J was reached was in March 2016, with Storm Jake.

Along with cancellations and disruptions Yorkshire has experienced flooding due to rising river levels across the county.