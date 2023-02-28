Storm Juliette has crashed into the Balearic Islands turning what is usually a sunny holiday destination into something from the tops of the North York Moors.

Famed for its beach resorts and Mediterranean weather, Mallorca has been hit by Storm Juliette and forecasters have warned that up to 16 inches of snow could fall in the next 24 hours. Weather officials have issued a rare red alert as the temperature is set to drop to as low as -2C.

Mainland Spain has also been affected by the storm, which has caused road closures and power cuts across around 30 provinces.

Spain's meteorological service warned of large amounts of snow is expected to fall in the Sierra de Tramontana mountain range in the north of the island within 24 hours. Storm Juliette is expected to bring heavy rain storms with huge waves and intense winds, within the next few days.

An amber warning has also been issued by the Spanish weather officials due to heavy rainfall which is expected in some parts, while strong winds of up to 105kmph are also expected.

Weather service AEMET said yesterday that Storm Juliette is expected to cause low temperatures and strong cold winds across the country and Balearic Islands until Thursday.

Valldemossa This picture shows the mountain village of Valldemossa covered in snow, on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca

Mountain village of Valldemossa covered in snow Towns across the Balearic island of Mallorca, including Valldemossa and Lluc, were blanketed in snow and temperatures dropped to minus two degrees Celsius

Cars travel on a snow-covered road Forecasters warned up to 16 inches could fall in 24 hours and a red weather alert was issued as Storm Juliette slammed into the island

A van stops after skidding on a snow-covered road A van stops after skidding on a snow-covered road close to the mountain village of Valldemossa on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, on February 27, 2023.