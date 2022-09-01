Storm names: The Met Office reveals the name of the storms for the 2022/23 season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new storms list - first launched in 2015 - for each year generally runs from early September until late August the following year, coinciding with the beginning of autumn. Members of the public can suggest names by emailing [email protected].

This year Daisy, Glen, Khalid and Owain came through e-mail submissions, while Betty won a public vote on Twitter, with more than 12,000 votes cast. Storms are named when they have the potential to cause an amber or red warning.

A list of possible names are jointly compiled by Irish forecaster Met Eireann, the UK's Met Office and the Dutch national weather forecasting service KNMI.

The Met Office has revealed the storm names for the 2022/23 season. (Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

KNMI selected Antoni, Hendrika, Johanna and Loes, in honour of famous Dutch scientists. While Met Eireann chose Cillian, Fleur, Ide, and Nelly.

Met Office head of situational awareness Will Lang, who leads responses in times of severe weather, said naming storms helped raise public awareness. This year, the UK has been hit by Storm Arwen, Dudley and Eunice.

"We know from seven years of doing this that naming storms works," he said. "Last year, Storms Arwen and Eunice brought some severe impacts to the UK and we know that naming storms helps to raise awareness and give the public the information they need to stay safe in times of severe weather."