Storm Otto: Man in serious condition after tree fell on him on Sheffield street

A man is in serious condition in hospital after a tree fell on top of him during Storm Otto.

On Friday morning (February 18), a man was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a tree fell on a street in Sheffield.

A nearby property was also damaged by the tree.

South Yorkshire Police officers were called to Endcliffe Vale Road at 8.50am.

Storm Otto caused major disruption in Yorkshire on Friday (stock pic)

A spokesperson said: “A man in his 50s was injured and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

"A property nearby was also damaged and structural engineers are at the scene.”

About 2,000 homes which lost power during Storm Otto had still not been reconnected to the grid on Saturday morning.

The Met Office said the storm has “well and truly cleared” but around 2,000 homes in Aberdeenshire remain without power.