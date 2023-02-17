News you can trust since 1754
Storm Otto Yorkshire: Weather warning issued for Yorkshire on Friday morning as Storm Otto arrives

Storm Otto is causing major disruption in Yorkshire on Friday morning as it moves across the UK.

By Daniel Sheridan
50 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 7:18am

The storm, the first to be named this winter, has been labelled Otto by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) and is expected to bring disruption to travellers across northern areas of the UK.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering 5am to 2pm.

Very strong winds developing through Friday morning associated with Storm Otto may bring disruption to travel, the service said.

A Lady Braves the windy conditions in Leeds centre as Storm Arwen arrives (Nov 2021)

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

High-sided vehicles may be particularly prone in this set-up and some roads and bridges may close.

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen with injuries and danger to life from flying debris possible.

Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: “Storm Otto will bring high winds and rain to the UK, with some northern parts of Scotland and the north-east of England likely to get the strongest gusts of wind, possibly in excess of 75mph. Warnings have been issued and could be updated as Storm Otto develops.

“There’s a chance of travel disruption and high-sided vehicles could be particularly prone to disrupted plans in this set-up.

“There’s associated rain with Storm Otto, with 40-50mm of rain likely to fall over parts of western Scotland.”

