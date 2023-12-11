Tadcaster heavy rain causes bridge closure and risk of flooding
Heavy rainfall over Yorkshire, in recent days, has caused rivers to rise, leading to flood warnings and alerts across the county.
River levels on the Lower River Wharfe and the tidal River Wharfe remain high due to recent persistent rain and this has caused disruptions for business owners and residents in Tadcaster.
The bridge across the River Wharfe, in the Yorkshire town, has been closed, to traffic, since yesterday (Dec 10) due to high water levels, as a precaution, and is only open to pedestrians.
Under the bridge branches and other debris have piled against the arches of the bridge as the water sits high towards the top of the viaducts. Water has also risen on to the river banks of the Wharfe, through the town.
In the town, business owners attempted to protect their properties from potential flooding with temporary barriers, however, flooding does not seem to have impacted any businesses and the roads through the town seem clear of flood water.
Flood alerts are still live for Tadcaster as the government is urging people to “be prepared” as further rainfall is forecast over the next few days – with particular areas most at risk being low-lying land around Ulleskelf and down to the confluence with the River Ouse – and people are advised to avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.
