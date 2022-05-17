Temperatures reached up to 23 °C in Yorkshire with some other parts of the UK hitting 27.5 °C.

Leeds Cycling Campaign cyclists made the impromptu decision to cycle from Leeds to Wakefield and back within 24 hours of hearing the sun was coming out after all the rain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I thought I’d message around.,” said Leeds cyclist Bob who made the journey to Sandal Castle.

He was joined by Cyclist Hilary Humpleby, 55, and Annemarie from Leeds Cycling Campaign which encourages cyclists of all shapes, sizes, bikes and attire to cycle.

Here’s the Yorkshire weather forecast from the Met Office this week:

Today:

Dry with long spells of sunshine and mainly light winds. Warm or locally very warm. Cloudier by the end of the afternoon with a chance of heavy rain in the far west. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Tonight:

A band of occasionally heavy rain moves east during the evening, clearing after midnight to leave dry conditions and partly cloudy skies. Breezy over hills for a time. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Wednesday:

Dry, warm and sunny for much of the day with gentle winds. Increasing cloud in the southwest by dusk. Rain, perhaps thundery and torrential in places overnight spreading east. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: