Ten flood warnings in place for Yorkshire after Storms Isha and Jocelyn battered the UK
Storms Isha and Jocelyn caused chaos across the country within 48 hours of each other – lorries overturned, roads closed, planes were diverted, trains were cancelled and delayed, and York experienced flooding.
In the wake of the storms ten flood warnings are now in place across Yorkshire, several concerning areas around the River Ouse.
A flood warning means you need to “act now” as flooding is expected. People with this warning:
- move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so
- Flooding is expected in three Yorkshire areas this week
- move family and pets to safety
- move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings
- turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water
- if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now
- keep track of the latest flood risk sit
A warning is in place as river levels in the upper River Hull catchment remain high following recent rainfall and high groundwater levels and further rainfall, with the areas most at risk including the River Hull and its tributaries at Frodingham, Hempholme, Wilfholme and Burshill, including Roam Drain.
River levels remain high but have peaked at Viking on the River Ouse with flooding forecast to affect low-lying land particularly around properties along Intake Lane, Mill Lane, Yew Tree Close, Darling Lane and Hauling Lane.
Other areas around the River Ouse that could be affected by flooding include:
- The caravan park at Lock Bridge and isolated properties at Linton Lock.
- Naburn Lock Buildings and Lock Cottages.
- The River Ouse at York – riverside properties in Fulford from Blue Bridge Lane to the A64, and properties in the Fordlands Road area that can be cut off by road flooding.
- The River Ouse at York – properties at lower levels on Skeldergate and Tower Street near Tower Gardens. Properties on Cumberland Street.
- The River Ouse at York – properties along Queen's Staith, on South Esplanade, Friars Terrace and Tower Place. St George's Field carpark and Rowntree Park.
Properties at Aldwark Bridge and Thorpe Underwood in Cuddy Shaw due to the River Ure following rainfall associated with Storm Jocelyn, however river levels are falling.
A warning also remains in place as levels remain very high on the Roam Drain following recent rainfall and high groundwater levels. Areas most at risk include properties in Hempholme and around Hunt Hill Farm.
River levels are steady but are expected to remain high and flooding of properties will continue for several days.
York already faced flooding this week as the city flooded at riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge, with flood water most of the way up traffic signs, pub gardens completely submerged and streets underwater.
Ten flood alerts are also in place across Yorkshire, including:
- Gypsey Race and the Wolds
- Lower River Ure
- River Foulness and Market Weighton catchment
- River Hull Central catchment
- River Wiske and other tributaries of the River Swale
- Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby
- Tidal River Ouse from Selby to Faxfleet
- Upper River Derwent
- Upper River Hull catchment
- Upper River Ouse
