The Ship Inn, Acaster Malbis: Yorkshire pub flooded and centuries-old bridge closed in villages 'with highest water levels since 2000'
The Ship Inn at Acaster Malbis has flooded after the Ouse burst its banks, and Bubwith Bridge was closed earlier today after the Derwent flooded. The bridge on the main road between York and Selby, built in 1798, only re-opened in October following months of repairs after it was struck by a vehicle.
Customers visiting The White Swan at Bubwith face a long detour via Howden after the pub was cut off by the closures of the bridges at both Bubwith and Wressle.
The Ship Inn said: “Unfortunately the flood water has got into the pub and we are unable to open for the rest of the week whilst the water levels go down and we deep clean. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”
Both rivers around York are believed to be close to their record-breaking seven-metre highs recorded during flooding in 2000.
Cawood Bridge and Tadcaster Bridge are also shut to traffic, and the Wharfe at Tadcaster flooded part of the A64 earlier today. There are high water levels close to Eggborough power station and in the village of Naburn.
Active flood warnings – December 12
River Ouse at Acaster Malbis
River Ouse at Naburn Lock
River Ouse at York – Fulford and Fordlands Road
River Ouse at York – riverside properties
River Ouse at York – Skeldergate and Tower Street
River Ouse at York – St George’s Field and Queen’s Staith.
River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill
River Derwent at Stamford Bridge – The Weir Caravan Park and Kexby Bridge
River Wharfe at Ryther