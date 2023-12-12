Residents of villages in the River Ouse and Derwent catchments say water levels are their highest in 23 years.

The Ship Inn at Acaster Malbis has flooded after the Ouse burst its banks, and Bubwith Bridge was closed earlier today after the Derwent flooded. The bridge on the main road between York and Selby, built in 1798, only re-opened in October following months of repairs after it was struck by a vehicle.

Customers visiting The White Swan at Bubwith face a long detour via Howden after the pub was cut off by the closures of the bridges at both Bubwith and Wressle.

The Ship Inn said: “Unfortunately the flood water has got into the pub and we are unable to open for the rest of the week whilst the water levels go down and we deep clean. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

A member of the public looks at the flooding by The Ship Inn at Acaster Malbis near York where the River Ouse breached its banks

Both rivers around York are believed to be close to their record-breaking seven-metre highs recorded during flooding in 2000.

Cawood Bridge and Tadcaster Bridge are also shut to traffic, and the Wharfe at Tadcaster flooded part of the A64 earlier today. There are high water levels close to Eggborough power station and in the village of Naburn.

Active flood warnings – December 12

River Ouse at Acaster Malbis

River Ouse at Naburn Lock

River Ouse at York – Fulford and Fordlands Road

River Ouse at York – riverside properties

River Ouse at York – Skeldergate and Tower Street

River Ouse at York – St George’s Field and Queen’s Staith.

River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill

River Derwent at Stamford Bridge – The Weir Caravan Park and Kexby Bridge