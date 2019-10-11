These are the places it could flood in Yorkshire as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place until 6pm on Friday (11 Oct), with the potential of localised flooding.

The Met Office said: “Heavy rainfall may bring some localised flooding across parts of Wales, central and northern England on Friday.”

“A band of rain will arrive across parts of Wales, central and northern England during the early hours of Friday and then remain slow moving through much of the day.

“Within this area 15-30mm of rainfall is expected widely. 50-70mm may occur across high ground of western Wales and potentially the Pennines. The band of rain will clear to the southeast by Friday evening.”

The weather warning is in place for West, South and North Yorkshire, currently covering areas including Skipton, Ilkley, Bingley, Bradford, Dewsbury, Huddersfield, Ripponden and Sheffield.

What to expect from this yellow weather warning

- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Weekend weather forecast

The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire this weekend explains that Saturday (12 October), should be a dry and bright morning with sunny intervals.

Isolated showers may affect the Pennines, but will die out by the afternoon. Thickening cloud followed by rain will push into the south overnight.

Sunday (13 Oct) will begin cloudy, with outbreaks of mainly light rain clearing during the morning, becoming drier later.