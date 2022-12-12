News you can trust since 1754
These Yorkshire men are gritting outside elderly resident's homes for free this winter

A fencing company in Yorkshire has pledged to grit outside the homes of the over 60s for free this winter to ‘give back’ to the community.

By Daniel Sheridan
3 minutes ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 11:00am

Luke Fletcher is the owner of West Yorkshire Fencing & Turfing.

Together with employee Dean Robinson, the pair have announced their generous scheme in recent social media posts.

They will grit outside the homes of people over the age of 60 for free.

The company operates around Wyke, Buttershaw, Queensbury and surrounding areas.

One of the recipients of the scheme has praised the incredible thoughtfulness of the pair.

In a post, they said: “Thank you so much for coming and gritting my dad’s path for him so he can get out safely!

“Very much appreciated, a kind gesture at this time of year.

"Kind, friendly and thoughtful.

"Highly recommend these guys.”

So far, the pair believe they have gritted outside at least 25 homes.

