'Threat to life' severe flood warnings issued in Yorkshire as houses and roads at risk

'Threat to life' severe flood warnings have been issued in South Yorkshire this morning.

Three warnings were released by the Environment Agency shortly after 7am.

They've been issued at Kirk Bramwith, South Bramwith and at Willow Bridge Caravan Site.

Houses and roads are at risk of flooding in the nearby areas.

The warning for Kirk Bramwith issued read: "River levels have risen as a result of the persistent heavy rainfall today.

"Consequently, flooding of property and roads across Kirk Bramwith is possible this morning, 08/11/19.

"River levels will remain high until midday on 08/11/19.

"Our incident response staff and Emergency Planners are closely monitoring the situation and our incident room is open.

"Please put your flood plan into action and see the GOV.UK website for a 5 day flood forecast.

"This message will be updated in 8 hours, or as the situation changes."

The same advice was issued for all three sites.

The flood warnings are severe 'danger to life' - with flooding of property and roads possible.