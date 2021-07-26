Thunderstorms set to hit Yorkshire as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

The county has lived up to its name of being God's Own in the last two weeks, with blazing sunshine making the region look as beautiful as ever.

But that is set to come to an end this week as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, stretching across Tuesday and Wednesday (Jul 27 and 28).

The warning is officially in place from 9am on Tuesday to 6am on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms are set to hit Yorkshire this week

The Met Office says: "Thunderstorms and heavy rain may lead to flooding and transport disruption."

What to expect

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and possibly some road closures

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services