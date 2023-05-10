All Sections
Thunderstorms Yorkshire: Met Office issues warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms in Yorkshire

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to bring disruption to Yorkshire later today, the Met Office has warned.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 10th May 2023, 11:35 BST

The forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms which covers some parts of Yorkshire this afternoon and into the evening. The warning was issued for the West Midlands, but also covers South Yorkshire including Sheffield and the Yorkshire coast, from Hull up to Middlesbrough.

The Met Office said heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause disruption to travel. It also says there is the potential for buildings to be damaged by lightning strikes. The warning is in place from 1pm to 8pm today (May 10).

The warning says residents should expect:

Thunder and lightning is set to hit Yorkshire this afternoon (Photo by GREG WOOD/AFP via Getty Images)
Thunder and lightning is set to hit Yorkshire this afternoon (Photo by GREG WOOD/AFP via Getty Images)
- There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

- Delays to train services are possible

- Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

The forecast says: “Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop through this afternoon across much of central and eastern areas of Scotland, parts of central, eastern and southeastern England and southern areas of Northern Ireland, before easing during the evening.

"Where heavy showers develop, 15 mm of rain could fall within an hour and possibly 25-30 mm in 2-3 hours where showers become slow moving, along with lightning and hail.”

