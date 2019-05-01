Tour de Yorkshire weather forecast: Sunshine and showers on race days

The popular Tour de Yorkshire will take place from Thursday 2 May to Sunday 5 May. But will the weather be cool and grey or sunny and warm for the popular event?

Thursday (2 May)

Thursday morning in Yorkshire is set to be dry and largely sunny. It will become cloudy with rain or showers in the afternoon, some of which will be heavy, particularly over the moors.

Maximum temperature of 15C, which will be reached by early afternoon.

Friday (3 May)

Friday will see a cold and showery start in Yorkshire. There will also be wintry showers over hills.

Friday looks set to see cloud and light rain throughout the day in most areas, with a maximum temperature of 9C.

There will be overnight frosts on Friday night, with a minimum temperature of 3C.

Saturday (4 May)

Saturday is set to see winds throughout the day, with a mixture of cloud, sunny spells and some light showers in most areas.

Maximum temperature of 10C and a minimum temperature of 4C.

Sunday (5 May)

Sunday is set to be a largely dry and sunny day, with it feeling slightly warmer with light winds.

There may be some periods of cloud in some areas, but it will be a brighter day with maximum temperature of around 12C, which will reach its peak by around 4pm.

The temperature will dip to 8C by 10pm, with an overnight temperature of 6C.