The 38.7C outstripped the 38.5C seen in Faversham, Kent, in August 2003. The Cambridge University-run Garden was the only place to beat the Kent record.

But on Tuesday (July 19), Cambridge’s record was smashed at Coningsby in Lincolnshire and 33 other locations across England - including five in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five other places levelled the Cambridge record.

Bridlington Beach on Tuesday July 19

Sheffield was the first Yorkshire location to break the record, with a reading of 39.4C at 13.59.

Ryhill in West Yorkshire saw temperatures rise to 39.1C at 14.01.

In Leeming, North Yorkshire, the heat rose to 38.8C at 14.57.

At 15.02, a temperature of 38.9C was recorded in Bramham, West Yorkshire, followed closely by Topcliffe in North Yorkshire where the mercury spiked at 39.6C at 15.08.

Here is the full list and the times they exceeded the record from the Met Office:

1512: Coningsby, Lincolnshire – 40.3

1220: Heathrow, west London – 40.2

1355: St James’s Park, central London – 40.2

1526: Gringley-on-the-Hill, Nottinghamshire – 40.1

1228: Kew Gardens, south west London – 40.1

1239: Northolt, west London 40.0

1329: Niab in Cambridge – 39.9

1106: Charlwood, Surrey – 39.9

1405: Cranwell, Lincolnshire – 39.9

1530: Scampton, Lincolnshire – 39.9

1437: Wittering, Cambridgeshire – 39.9

1455: Monks Wood, Cambridgeshire – 39.8

1407: Watnall, Nottinghamshire – 39.8

1319: Bushey Park, Teddington, south west London – 39.6

1349: Woburn, Bedfordshire – 39.6

1435: Bedford, Bedfordshire – 39.5

1550: Normanby Hall, North Lincolnshire – 39.4

1428: Sutton Bonington, Nottinghamshire – 39.4

1117: Wisely, Surrey – 39.3

1139: Chertsey, Surrey – 39.2

1339: Marham, Norfolk – 39.2

1412: Holbeach, Lincolnshire – 39.1

1315: Writtle, Essex – 39.1

1247: Santon Downham, Suffolk – 39.0

1308: Wellesbourne, Warwickshire – 39.0

1355: Coton in the Elms, Derbyshire – 38.9

1220: Iver, Buckinhamshire – 38.9

1304: Coleshill, Warwickshire – 38.8

1324: High Beach, Essex – 38.8

And the places which levelled with the Botanic Gardens’ 2019 record were:

1316: Benson, Oxfordshire – 38.7

1356: Church Lawford, Warwickshire – 38.7

1326: Coundon, Coventry, West Midlands – 38.7

1402: Houghton Hall, Norfolk – 38.7