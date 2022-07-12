UK heatwave: Yorkshire Water reservoirs only at 62% capacity as people drink 200 million extra litres in one day

Yorkshire Water have admitted that demand for hydration has been so high during the heatwave that it has been like 'adding another city the size of Leeds' into the supply

Reservoirs are currently running at only 62 per cent of their normal water levels due to a prolonged spell of below-average rainfall.

On Monday, when temperatures topped 30 degrees, an additional 200 million litres of water were consumed in Yorkshire alone.The Met Office has released figures that show Yorkshire has had below average rainfall in spring and so far in summer 2022, which is putting pressure on water resources in the region.

In North Yorkshire, rainfall has been below average since autumn 2021.

Low water levels at Widdop Reservoir near Hebden Bridge this week

Yorkshire Water said that the lack of rainfall has impacted water levels in rivers and the amount of water it has been able to collect in its reservoirs. Stocks in reservoirs are at 62 per cent, which is 18 per cent down on usual stocks at this time of year.

Neil Dewis, director of water, said: “Our region has seen a prolonged dry spell, and while we’ve not had a bumper summer of sunshine and high temperatures, there has been very little rain with just some short, sharp showers that don’t deliver the water we need in our reservoirs and rivers.

“We’ve got teams out and about across Yorkshire, working round the clock to save water from leaky pipes, prioritising larger leaks. We’re also asking our customers to help us save water where they can. Simple steps can help reduce wastage and ensure we make the most of the water we’ve got so there’s enough to go around.”

Top water saving tips include: taking four-minute showers, letting your lawn turn brown (it’ll bounce back at the first sight of rain!), mulching your flower beds, reusing water where you can, and remembering to turn the tap off when you’re brushing your teeth.

