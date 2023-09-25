Update: Storm Agnes - when will Storm Agnes arrive today?
Storm Agnes will build today – Wednesday 27th September – hitting hardest between lunchtime and school pick-up, with experts warning people to take extra care.
People across Yorkshire are advised to batten down the hatches ahead of Storm Agnes reaching the region owing to flying debris representing a significant danger to people’s safety. Damage to homes and buildings is expected, with falling trees likely.
The weather warning is in place until 7am on Thursday, with unnecessary travel – particularly the likes of caravan towing – advised against.
It comes following a run of relatively fine days across Yorkshire, and is the first 80mph storm of the season as we head into autumn and winter.
The warning says: “A spell of strong winds is expected to move northeast through Wednesday, with a small chance that they could be significantly disruptive.”
What to expect
- There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris
- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Longer journey times are likely, or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.
- There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties; with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads.