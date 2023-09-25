All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Update: Storm Agnes - when will Storm Agnes arrive today?

A yellow weather warning has been issued across much of the UK with Yorkshire braced for 24 hours of up to 80mph winds.
By Grace Hammond
Published 25th Sep 2023, 10:07 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 07:39 BST

Storm Agnes will build today – Wednesday 27th September – hitting hardest between lunchtime and school pick-up, with experts warning people to take extra care.

People across Yorkshire are advised to batten down the hatches ahead of Storm Agnes reaching the region owing to flying debris representing a significant danger to people’s safety. Damage to homes and buildings is expected, with falling trees likely.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The weather warning is in place until 7am on Thursday, with unnecessary travel – particularly the likes of caravan towing – advised against.

Most Popular

It comes following a run of relatively fine days across Yorkshire, and is the first 80mph storm of the season as we head into autumn and winter.

The warning says: “A spell of strong winds is expected to move northeast through Wednesday, with a small chance that they could be significantly disruptive.”

What to expect

- There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

Storm Agnes Weather Warning as Yorkshire braces for 80mph storm on Wednesday and Thursday, Met Office says (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)Storm Agnes Weather Warning as Yorkshire braces for 80mph storm on Wednesday and Thursday, Met Office says (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Storm Agnes Weather Warning as Yorkshire braces for 80mph storm on Wednesday and Thursday, Met Office says (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

- Longer journey times are likely, or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

- There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties; with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads.

Related topics:YorkshirePeople