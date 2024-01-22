WATCH: Roof blown off roof during Storm Isha as driver narrowly avoids disaster

This is the shocking moment a driver escaped disaster by seconds after a roof was blown off a home during Storm Isha.

Cameras operated by Christian Woollas Security captured the footage on Sunday evening at the height of the storm.

A motorist was driving down the road just seconds before the roof blew into the road.

The road was closed by police following the incident and drivers were warned to avoid the area.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Mr Woollas, 50, said the roof came off a home which was being renovated on Westgate Road in Belton, North Lincolnshire.

"It nearly hit the car”, Mr Woollas, also of Belton, said.

"If they had just been a few seconds slower it would have gone straight through the windscreen.

"The roof came off an empty building which people were doing up I think.”

Christian Woollas Security installs cameras on homes – this footage was taken from one of the cameras on Sunday.

Amber and red warnings were in force at the height of the storm and a yellow alert warning of gusts of up to 80mph is in force until midday on Monday.

Many ferry services have been cancelled and on the roads police have urged motorists to exercise caution when travelling as conditions may be hazardous.