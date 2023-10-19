Drivers are being urged to plan ahead as Storm Babet may increase flooding in Yorkshire.

The Met Office has issued warning for heavy rain between midnight tonight (Thursday) and 6am on Saturday.

Yorkshire and the Humber, as well as the North West and North East of England, and the East and West Midlands are to be affected.

National Highways have advised people to use caution.

Dale Hipkiss, National Network Manager at National Highways said: “Driving conditions are likely to change when #StormBabet arrives this week. If you're using the roads slow down and give yourself more space between you and the vehicle in front. It is harder for tyres to grip the road and excess spray makes it harder to see ahead.

“We also remind drivers to remember TRIP – this is a National Highways initiative to help motorists. It stands for: Top-up - fuel, water and oil; Rest - every two hours; Inspect - tyres and lights before a long journey and Prepare - check your journey and the weather forecast before heading out.”

The Met Office says homes and businesses could be flooded and fast flowing and deep water is possible, causing danger to life. It says spray and flooding will lead to difficult driving conditions with some road closures possible.

National Highways has produced online guidance on its website to handling different weather conditions when weather gets colder in an effort to keep road users as safe as possible on its motorways and A-roads.

While rain is frequent throughout the year, it is particularly common over the autumn and winter months, with the possibility of floods, slippery road surfaces and reduced visibility for drivers.

In heavy rain, drivers should keep well back from the vehicle in front, gradually ease off the accelerator if the steering becomes unresponsive, and slow down if the rain and spray from vehicles makes it difficult to see and be seen.

There are lots more travel tips, vehicle checks and useful motoring advice for negotiating severe weather on the National Highways website, to help improve driver confidence when travelling as temperatures get colder, the nights draw in and the potential for fog, rain and high winds increase.

