Cricket season is upon us and yet we are all still putting on the heating and when we head out it’s in the big coat and thermals.

Gardens, sports fields and farms are waterlogged and as we head into May people want to know: when is the weather going to improve?

Sadly, the answer is not for a wee while, yet. In the short-term, the Met Office is forecasting more cold temperatures with the weekend ahead looking unsettled – winds will pick up leaving it feeling almost wintry.

Looking out into May, forecasts predict more unsettled weather as a frontal system pushes northwards bringing gales at times, particularly to the likes of Scarborough, Bridlington, Whitby and Filey over on the east coast. Thunderstorms are also highly likely in that first week of May.

As we move into May, more low pressure patterns dominate the outlook, bringing yet more rain – hooray, quack the ducks!

Again, slightly depressingly, Met Office forecasters believe radar patterns moving deeper into May suggest more wet weather for all of the UK though it appears on this occasion the north-south divide will work in our favour with the south of the country getting more of the wet stuff than northern areas.

When will the weather warm up – will temperatures improve soon?

The answer is: now. Day by day, week by week: for those of you looking for a glimmer of, well, sunshine, the Met Office says this: “It is worth noting that average temperatures themselves rise by around 1C per week at this time of year.