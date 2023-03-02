News you can trust since 1754
Will it snow in Leeds, Sheffield, Bradford, Hull, York and North Yorkshire? Weatherman Jon Mitchell gives the full weather forecast amid yellow weather warning

Temperatures are set to plummet across Yorkshire, with snow expected in some areas.

Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
22 hours ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 10:39am

The Met Office forecast is predicting very cold weather starting from next week (w/c February 6).

The cold snap will begin on Sunday, forecasters predict, with snow and sleet expected on five days next week.

Forecaster said winds from the north will bring cold conditions to Yorkshire over the next week, resulting in wintry showers and organised bands of snow at times.

Snow warnings have been issued by the Met Office.

A yellow warning is in place for much of northern and eastern Scotland, the North East of England and North Yorkshire from midnight on Monday until 11.59pm.

A separate warning is in place covering a slightly larger area, including more parts of Scotland and Yorkshire, for the whole day on Tuesday.

The Met Office said: “This period is expected to be characterised by winds from the north bringing cold conditions to most areas.

"This will most likely result in wintry showers across northern and eastern areas, these turning to more organised bands of snow at times.

"During the later part of the period confidence decreases significantly, however there is a risk of some milder and wetter weather pushing into the south from the Atlantic, meaning spells of rain will become more likely across the country.”

Former ITV Calendar weatherman, Jon Mitchell, said: "As the days grow longer, the cold grows stronger.

"The wind is going to go round to the north and it will feel bitterly, bitterly cold and like the nursery rhyme - when the north wind does blow, we will have snow."

