Will Yorkshire see snow this week? Yellow weather warning in place across the region

A yellow weather warning for ice in place across Yorkshire.

The Met Office warning is in place from 6pm on Sunday, January 15 until 10am on Monday (16).

Forecasters said: “Icy surfaces are expected to develop following wintry showers leading to some difficult travelling conditions.”

But can the region expect to see some snow?

Will Yorkshire see snow this weekend? Forecasters say it is possible as they issue an yellow weather warning for ice.

The Met Office said thicker cloud and outbreaks of rain will spread eastwards later this evening and overnight, with precipitation turning to snow over high ground, and perhaps to lower levels for a time.

On Monday the rain and snow will clear and it will be dry and bright day.

However, it will still feel cold despite the sunshine, with temperatures struggling to get above freezing in places.