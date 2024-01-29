Yellow rain warning sparks concerns in Yorkshire: Roads affected, river levels high, and flood warnings issued

Several roads across Yorkshire have been affected by flooding as a yellow rain warning remains in place across the county.

The A19 both ways from Low Moor Road to Hutton Rae Lane has been subject to flooding, with the AA calling the road “just passable”.

Similarly, the A661 Harrogate Road, from A658 (Kestrel roundabout) to Deighton Road has been declared “just passable” due to flooding.

Flood warnings and a yellow rain warning remain in place across Yorkshire. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

The flooding is due to the heavy rainfall, which is currently under a yellow weather warning by the Met Office.

The yellow rain warning covers East Riding of Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and York.

Rain is to become prolonged and heavy at times during Monday (Jan 29) afternoon and evening, but the Met Office said it will ease from the west overnight (Jan 30).

20-30 mm of rain is due to fall widely across the county, with 40-50 mm in a few places.

Alongside this two flood warnings remain in place for Yorkshire.

River levels in the upper River Hull catchment remain high following recent rainfall and high groundwater levels.

The areas most at risk of flooding include the River Hull and its tributaries at Frodingham, Hempholme, Wilfholme and Burshill, including Roam Drain.

Alongside this, properties in Hempholme and around Hunt Hill Farm are at risk of flooding due to levels remaining very high on Roam Drain.

A flood warning means you need to “act now” as flooding is expected. People with this warning should:

move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so

move family and pets to safety

move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings

turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water

if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now

keep track of the latest flood risk sit

Nine flood alerts – where flooding is possible – are also in place at: