Yellow weather warning – Yorkshire: when thunderstorms will hit Leeds, Sheffield, Lincolnshire, the Midlands and Scotland on Sunday

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for Yorkshire, the north of England and Scotland as thunder and lightning sweeps across the country, urging people to be on their guard.
By Grace Hammond
Published 10th Sep 2023, 10:27 BST
Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta was hit by heavy rain earlier this year. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta was hit by heavy rain earlier this year. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
It warns people to prepare for potential flash flooding as heavy rain comes quickly, as well as urging people to take sensible precautions as possible lightning strikes cause damage.

The deterioration in weather conditions is expected to hit around 2pm, with potential power cuts possible.

The Met Office said that it had updated its previous weather warning to include parts of the Midlands and Lincolnshire as well as north east Scotland

