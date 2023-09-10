Yellow weather warning – Yorkshire: when thunderstorms will hit Leeds, Sheffield, Lincolnshire, the Midlands and Scotland on Sunday
The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for Yorkshire, the north of England and Scotland as thunder and lightning sweeps across the country, urging people to be on their guard.
It warns people to prepare for potential flash flooding as heavy rain comes quickly, as well as urging people to take sensible precautions as possible lightning strikes cause damage.
The deterioration in weather conditions is expected to hit around 2pm, with potential power cuts possible.
The Met Office said that it had updated its previous weather warning to include parts of the Midlands and Lincolnshire as well as north east Scotland