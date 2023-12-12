York ravaged by flooding as high river levels engulf parks and riverbanks: Government urges to 'act now'

High river levels have caused flooding in York with parks and riverbanks fully submerged – the government warnings urge people to “act now”.

The River Ouse, in York, has peaked at 4.2m (over 13ft) as the water has engulfed the riverbanks and risen up the side of the riverside properties.

A video taken on the Ouse Bridge, on Bridge Street, shows what were once outdoor seating areas completely submerged as are the steps on King’s Staith leading up to the bridge from the riverside.

Lee Cocker, who took the video, said the high river levels are becoming a regular feature yearly, adding: “They are becoming the norm every year which is a worry in itself. Normally in the summer this area is full of tourists enjoying a drink by the river.”

There are currently 11 flood warnings across Yorkshire, with six in the city of York – all of these related to the high river levels of the River Ouse that runs through the city.

Properties along Queen's Staith, on South Esplanade, Friars Terrace and Tower Place, alongside St George's Field carpark and Rowntree Park, are all at risk of flooding.

Yesterday (Dec 11), Rowntree Park was closed due to flooding, and this continued into today (Dec 12) as the park was pictured underwater, with signpost almost fully submerged.

With more heavy rain forecast for later today (Dec 10), properties at lower levels on Skeldergate, on Tower Street near Tower Gardens, Cumberland Street and riverside areas through York from Lendall Bridge to Millennium Bridge are all at risk of flooding.

High water levels of the River Ouse

All these areas have flood warnings and the government is urging people to “act now” saying people should:

move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so

move family and pets to safety

move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings

turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water

if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now

keep track of the latest flood risk situation

Flood alerts are also in place for: