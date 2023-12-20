Yorkshire Christmas Day weather as Met Office warns of strong winds and mild temperatures

With less than a week left until the big day, the Met Office's weather forecast says there is little chance of Yorkshire having White Christmas this year.

The countdown to Christmas is officially on with less than a week to go until the big day and it looks like Yorkshire is in for a wet, windy and mild festive season – with very little chance of a White Christmas.

Although the weather could change at the drop of a hat, currently the Met Office says going into Christmas Eve there will likely be persistent rain likely over the weekend an occasional strong and gusty winds through the period.

However, temperatures will stay mild reaching lows of 8 degrees centigrade and highs of 13 degrees centigrade.

Things take a more positive turn for Christmas Day, with the chance of rain less than five per cent and all that cloud making way for sunshine by late morning.

Christmas Day will be much cooler than the day before with highs of 9 degrees centigrade and lows sinking down to 5 degrees centigrade.

Anyone planning for Boxing Day festivities such as seeing family, or heading to the pub, on the Bank Holiday, is in luck as the Met Office says the dry weather will continue with plenty of cloud cover and a small chance of rain.

However, it will be a day to wrap up warm as temperatures are set to fall further with highs of 8 degrees centigrade and lows right down to 4 degrees centigrade.

But will we get a White Christmas? Well, with the current forecast chances are very slim. But, for the big day to be classed as an "official" White Christmas, just one snowflake has to be observed within the 24 hours of December 25.