Although the snow warnings have been lifted and much of it has melted across the region, it has made way for several “act now” flood warnings in Yorkshire.

On Thursday (Feb 8), a blanket of snow settled across Leeds, Bradford, the Moors, York, Sheffield and many other county areas, leaving traffic and travel chaos, and even school closures.

Today (Feb 11), seven flood warnings and 21 flood alerts across Yorkshire are in place.

Walkers on the towpath beside the Rochdale Canal in Hebden Bridge as snow hit the region on Thursday (Feb 8).

A flood warning means you need to act: flooding is expected. You should do all the actions for a flood alert, but also:

move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so

move family and pets to safety

move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings

turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water

if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now

keep track of the latest flood risk situation

Levels in the upper River Hull catchment remain high following recent rainfall and high groundwater.

Areas most at risk include the River Hull and its tributaries at Frodingham, Hempholme, Wilfholme and Burshill, including Roam Drain.

Snow is set to make way for flood warnings in Yorkshire.

A flood warning is in place for North Cave Beck at North Cave.

Areas most at risk include Properties on Denmark Rise, Mill Lane, Church Street, Blanshards Lane, Townend Lane and Newport Road.

People are advised to avoid using low-lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.

Levels are currently high on the lower River Derwent and are expected to continue rising due to heavy rain overnight. Areas most at risk include Buttercrambe Mill at Buttercrambe Bridge.

Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Derwent, with low-lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around the Weir Caravan Park at Stamford Bridge and properties at Kexby Bridge.

River levels are rising on the River Foss upstream of Yearsley Baths due to yesterday's heavy rainfall (Feb 10).

Areas most at risk include homes and businesses from Strensall to Yearsley Baths, with low-lying land to be most affected.

York is, once again, at risk of flooding due to rising river levels of the River Ouse.

Areas most at risk include properties on King's Staith in York and riverside areas through York from Lendall Bridge to Millennium Bridge, properties along Queen's Staith, on South Esplanade, Friars Terrace and Tower Place.

St George's Field carpark and Rowntree Park are also at risk of flooding.

21 food alerts are also in place across areas of the county including: